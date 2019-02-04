The streets of east were awash with a surreal of colour as clowns from all over gathered for the annual memorial of the legendary

" of clowns" was a 19th century English stage performer, and is recognised as having invented the look that came to define the role of a

Scores of curly haired, red-nosed devotees travelled by plane, car and foot on Sunday - wearing oversized shoes - to the All in Haggerston for the service, which has been held annually since 1947.

"We have people flying in from Canada, Ireland, from France, people coming down from Scotland" for the "funny reverential service remembering the legend," organiser Bibbledy Bob said.

Ballons and bunting hung above the normally sombre pews, which were taken over by wags wearing tiny hats, huge bow ties and novelty flowers in honour of the English actor and comedian, who lived from 1778 to 1837.

Unicycles rolled down the aisles, while other fans sat holding custard pies throughout the service.

"There's circus clowns, theatrical clowns, party clowns, tramp clowns - there's lots of genres of clowning," explained Bibbledy Bob, a party

"There's many ways to become a clown, you only have to look a the Houses of Parliament," he joked.

The unusual gathering attracted puzzled looks and enthusiastic fans. "People stop you for autographs," Bibbledy Bob remarked.

"If I told you that was coming today, you'd totally believe me, there's paparazzi from all over the world." became the most popular entertainer of the Regency era of the early 1800s, performing in pantomimes, notably in London's West End.

His whiteface make-up and catchphrases have since entered into the cultural consciousness.

