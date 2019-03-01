Indian woman acquitted of maid abuse in Singapore

An Indian woman in has been acquitted of abuse after the felt that the domestic help was "prone to exaggeration" in her complaints against her employer, a media report said Friday.

Kenneth Yap, who delivered the judgement after a nine-day trial, said that Rajinder Kaur, 28, had "demonstrated a lack of intention to work in from the start", The New Paper reported.

Her former employer Madam Singh Manu, 43, was accused of assaulting Kaur on four occasions in January, 2017 in an apartment in the western part of

The purported acts included hitting the twice, hitting her hand with a knife, pulling her hair and twisting her arm.

and had stated that Kaur was a truthful witness who had no reason to fabricate the acts of assault.

But said Kaur, who is now in India, had made the allegations as she wanted to return home.

The said Kaur was "irresponsible as a domestic helper" who would at times leave the door to the apartment wide open and forget to turn off the

In his brief grounds of decision, Yap noted that in August, 2016, Kaur came here to work and take over her older sister's place as the family's breadwinner.

He said: "Rajinder did not seem to share this sentiment... Even after she arrived, she cried... It required the combined efforts of her sister and the accused to calm her down and convince her to stay on".

The judge said he found her accounts of the alleged assaults to lack clarity and "appear to be subject to exaggeration".

He noted that Kaur had given different accounts on how a knife was purportedly used.

"Rajinder initially said the sharp end of the knife came into contact with the top of her left hand and her skin had come off as a result," the Singapore tabloid quoted the Judge as saying.

She later gave another version, stating it was the flat side of the knife instead and the top part "grazed" her hand.

Judge Yap said a doctor who conducted a medical examination soon after did not record such an injury.

