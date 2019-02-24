Maha govt shouldn't take populist decisions in session: Oppn

The opposition parties demanded Sunday that the BJP-led government should not announce "populist" or policy decisions in the interim budget session of the which starts from Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also said that opposition parties would be boycotting the customary tea party on the eve of the session.

of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, his fellow NCP and People's leader were also present at the press conference.

Munde said it being an interim budget session before the Lok Sabha elections, he hoped the government will not make any "populist announcement" unlike those made in the Budget presented by minister Piyush Goyal, or take any policy decision.

He alleged that at least 11 ministers in the state cabinet are facing corruption charges. "We have lost confidence in this government," the added.

"We are not happy with the BJP-Shiv Sena government's way of running the government. Its farm loan waiver and water conservation schemes are mired in corruption but no action has been taken," said Vikhe-Patil.

"Hence we have decided not to respond to the Chief Minister's invitation for tea on the eve of the interim session," the leader said.

The six-day session will begin with the address of

The vote-on-account, which will have budget provisions till July 31, will be tabled on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)