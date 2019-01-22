Maha: K'taka robbery undertrial flees police custody in Thane

An undertrial who was brought to Kalyan in Thane district by Bengaluru police to identify the receivers of stolen goods Tuesday escaped from custody, an official said.
Mohammad Ali Sharfaraz (23) and Sayyed Kara Faiaz Ali Hussain (37) were arrested in January this year in a robbery case registered at Vidyaranyapura police station in Bengaluru in July last year, an official said.
They told Bengaluru police during interrogation that the stolen goods had been sold in Kalyan here, he added.
"A police team brought the two to Thane on January 18 as part of its robbery probe. The police team and the undertrials were living in a lodge here. At around 1:40am today, Sayyed Kara Faiaz Ali Hussain escaped," he said.
He said a case had been registered in Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi against Hussain.
