Maha: Over 44 lakh voters in 3 Lok Sabha seats in Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Over 44 lakh people are eligible to vote for three Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Collector Radhakrishnan B said Monday.

Dhule, Dindori and Nashik are the three parliamentary seats in the district.

Radhakrishnan said the total number of voters was 44,45,556 (44.45 lakh) comprising 23,32,590 (23.32 lakh) men, 21,12,883 (21.12 lakh) women, 76 transgenders and seven NRI voters.

He added that the size of the district's electorate may increase after the completion of the final voters list.

Nashik, Dhule and Dindori go to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase along with 14 other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan said 10,502 ballot units, 6,215 control units and 6,489 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail printers will be used for polling at 4,446 booths.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 17:40 IST

