MPCB imposes Rs 89-crore fine on 140 companies in Maharashtra for pollution

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued notices to 140 companies in Aurangabad industrial area for pollution and imposed a fine of Rs 89 crore on them, an official said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at curbing the pollution level, Divisional officer of MPCB Dilip Khedkar said.
"Out of 1,496 red and orange category companies, 140 were served notices a week back. The MPCB has slapped a penalty of Rs 89.25 crore on them and they have been given 15 days to pay the penalty," he said.
"This step is initiated to bring down the pollution level in Aurangabad as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)," he said.
Fine of Rs 1 crore each has been imposed on 72 large companies, while Rs 50 lakh each are imposed on the medium- scale company, he said. Beside, 67 small-scale companies are penalised with an amount of Rs 25 lakh each,
The NGT had earlier given certain instructions to curb pollution in top 100 polluted cities across the country, including Aurangabad. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has also initiated steps by putting restrictions on the expansion of companies who are in red and orange category last month.
