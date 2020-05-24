JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Israeli prime minister's corruption trial set to open

Fipola eyes Rs 55 cr revenue in FY2020-21; to focus on contactless deliveries
Business Standard

Maha: Sugar factory worker hospitalised after suffocation dies

Topics
Labor

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

One of the 12 sugar factory

workers, who were hospitalised on Saturday after they complained of suffocation while cleaning a vacuum pan in a Baramati-based sugar factory, died on Sunday, police said.

On Saturday morning, when workers were cleaning the pan, a gas got released from it.

Some workers who had entered the pan felt suffocated and nauseating, a company official earlier said.

One of the workers, identified as Shivaji Bhosale, who was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here, died on Sunday morning, a police official said.

"Five to six workers were involved in the cleaning activity inside a vacuum pan at the factory when a gasemanated and they felt suffocated," Vijay Wable, managing director of Malegaon Sugar Factory, which is located in Baramati, said on Saturday.

The workers then called their colleagues for help.

The condition of one more worker was critical, while the 10 others were stable, Wable earlier said.

A vacuum pan is a tank with a vacuum pump for rapid evaporation and condensation (as of sugar syrup) by boiling at a low temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU