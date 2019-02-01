Maha: Tremors cause panic in Palghar, 2-yr-old dies after

A two-year-old girl died after suffering a fall as caused panic in parts of district of Maharashtra Friday, district authorities said.

ranging from 3 to 4.1 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday at least six times, an said.

were recorded at 6.58 am, 10.03am, 10.29 am, 2.06 pm, 3.53 pm and 4.57 pm in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils.

Vaibhavi (2) died after falling and suffering a head injury at Dhundhalwadi in Dahanu tehsil as panicked locals were rushing out of their homes, a police said.

There were also reports of wall collapse, officials said.

The region has been experiencing low-intensity tremors routinely since November, and a Central team had visited the district recently.

appealed those living in kutchha houses to sleep outside at night.

Tents will be set up for people in the affected villages, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)