We can't afford another UPA-like govt in next decade: Fadnavis

said Friday that if the country were to face a like the one experienced during the UPA regime, it will fritter away its demographic advantage.

Due to Narendra Modi's decision-making ability and foresight, is poised to become a "10 trillion economy by 2030" and leave behind even the United States, the said.

He was speaking at a seminar on ' in 2030'.

"We should understand that....2020 to 2035 are a make or break years for India, when the (country's) demographic advantage will be at its peak," he said.

After 2035, African countries will enjoy a demographic advantage, and the development epicentre will shift to that region, he said.

From 2020 to 2035, " will be the epicentre of development and if we miss these 15 years and make mistakes" like the witnessed in Manmohan Singh's tenure, "then India would not be able to move ahead for the next 200 years", said.

"Because only in 150 or 200 years any country gets such a demographic advantage," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)