Maha: Voter seeks HC direction to BJP, Sena to form govt

A woman voter on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the BJP and Shiv Sena to stand by their pre-poll alliance and form government in Maharashtra, saying got the "public mandate".

Priya Chauhan, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, in her petition also sought a direction to the Centre and the state to refrain from appointing anyone as chief minister from the post-election alliance of the Sena- NCP-Congress, and BJP-Ajit Pawar.

The plea, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, also sought an FIR to be lodged against the BJP and Shiv Sena for failing to form government, saying it amounts to breach of trust of the voters and cheating.

"Both the BJP and Shiv Sena have betrayed the trust of voters. They have not complied with their promises and post elections changed their alliances," the plea said.

The petition will come up for hearing in due course.

