Maha: Woman held for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 4.33 lakh

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in district of for allegedly possessing drug worth over Rs 4 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Monday night raided a house in Mumbra township where they caught the woman and seized around 197 gm of the prohibited drug from her possession, said.

The value of the drug, a synthetic stimulant which is also known as 'meow-meow' and 'MD', is estimated to be around Rs 4.33 lakh, he said.

The woman, identified as Sayeeda Shaikh, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the woman got the contraband and to whom she intended to sell it, he added.

