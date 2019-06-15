Mahajan seeks clarification on railways' massage service plan

Outgoing Speaker Sumitra has questioned the plan to provide service on trains, suggesting that it may make women passengers feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Shankar Lalwani, her successor as from Indore, had raised similar objections earlier this week.

In a letter to Friday, sought to know whether the ministry had approved the Ratlam Division's plan to start a service.

"What arrangements will be made to provide this facility given that the service would throw up some questions regarding the safety and comfort of passengers, especially that of women passengers," asked.

The former MP also sought to know whether a parlor was being set up at the Railway Station.

On June 10, Lalwani had written a letter to the railway ministry on the issue, saying it would not be appropriate to provide massage to passengers on board, especially in the presence of women.

As per the plan, the facility will be available on 39 trains originating from Indore, including the Dehradun- Express, New Delhi- Intercity Express and Indore- Amritsar Express.

After Lalwani's letter, Ratlam Railway Divisional had clarified that the service would not include a 'full body massage'. Only head and foot massage will be provided, he said.

The railways will ensure that the facility will not make passengers feel uncomfortable, he added.

