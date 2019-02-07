'Dilse' responses in Lok Sabha; Speaker says work will be easy

If members understand each other, work will become easy, remarked Sumitra in the Thursday after heartfelt exchanges between members.

The remark comes at a time when Parliament is witnessing repeated disruptions and heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches.

The speaker's comment came when of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore was replying to supplementaries related to and Doordarshan.

During the Question Hour, member A Sampath said he was asking questions "dil se" (from the heart).

In response, a smiling Rathore said he was also replying "dil se".

"Agar aaplog ek doosre ka dil pehchane, to mera kaam aasan ho jata hai (If you understand each other's feeling then my work will become easy," said, evoking smiles from members.

Sampath also mentioned that he was a with the more than 35 years ago.

