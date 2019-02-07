JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gold futures weaken to Rs 33,092 per 10 gm

Rs 247.60 cr pegged for building cow shelters in rural areas
Business Standard

'Dilse' responses in Lok Sabha; Speaker says work will be easy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

If members understand each other, work will become easy, remarked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha Thursday after heartfelt exchanges between members.

The remark comes at a time when Parliament is witnessing repeated disruptions and heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches.

The speaker's comment came when Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore was replying to supplementaries related to All India Radio and Doordarshan.

During the Question Hour, CPI-M member A Sampath said he was asking questions "dil se" (from the heart).

In response, a smiling Rathore said he was also replying "dil se".

"Agar aaplog ek doosre ka dil pehchane, to mera kaam aasan ho jata hai (If you understand each other's feeling then my work will become easy," Mahajan said, evoking smiles from members.

Sampath also mentioned that he was a casual announcer with the All India Radio more than 35 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements