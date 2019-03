Maharashtra Oppn leader's son joins BJP

Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of senior Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, joined the BJP here Tuesday, ahead of next month's polls.

The move follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's refusal to leave aside the Ahmedanagar seat for the neuro suregon son of the of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Sujay Vikhe joined the BJP in the presence of and state at an event held in south

Welcoming him into the BJP-fold, Fadnavis said his party's parliamentary committee will recommend his name for the Ahmednagar seat.

"When Sujay Vikhe decided to join the BJP, he did not lay down any condition. We in the BJP believe in his capacity, and would recommend his name to BJP's central parliamentary committee," he said.

is BJP's sitting from Ahmednagar.

Sujay's grandfather late Balasaheb Vikhe represented the Ahmednagar-North Lok Sabha seat but after the delimitation of constituencies, it was reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate, making it ineligible for the family to contest from there.

As per the current seat-sharing formula between the two opposition parties, the will contest the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat (previously known as Ahmednagar-North), while the will field its candidate in Ahmednagar (previously Ahmednagar-South).

The and lost both the seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, had expressed disappointment over NCP's refusal to exchange the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat with the Congress. He is yet to comment on his son joining the BJP.

Sujay said he did not consult his father before joining the BJP.

