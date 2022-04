Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 130 cases, four deaths

on Friday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which took the state's infection tally to 78,74,948 and to 1,47,810, a health department official said. All four deaths were reported from Pune district.



On Thursday, the state had reported 128 cases and six fatalities. So far, 77,26,326 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have recovered, including 142 in the last 24 hours, leaving with 812 active cases.



The districts of Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur do not have any active cases at the moment.The fatality rate in the state was 1.87 per cent. As many as 29,472 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which took the overall number of samples tested to 7,96,09,229.Maharashtra's figures are as follows: New cases: 130; Deaths: 4; Active cases: 812; Tests conducted: 29,472.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)