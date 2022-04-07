Govt mandates vehicles' fitness testing via automated stations from 2023

-
The government has made fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATS) mandatory in a phased manner starting April next year.
In an official statement, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH) said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023.
While in the case of medium goods vehicles and medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.
An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 5th April 2022, regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station, registered in accordance with rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," it said.
Last year, the ministry said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.
Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).
