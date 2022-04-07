Ensure disaster alerts reach remote areas timely; engage all agencies: Shah

-
ALSO READ
NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA
Eerie calm in Oting week after the killing of villagers by security forces
Google to send air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine before attacks
Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phone users in Ukraine
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert to 4 districts, yellow to others
-
Agencies involved in disaster management should ensure that alerts generated for calamities should timely reach the remotest panchayat location in the country and organisations like NCC, women groups and home guards should be brought on board for this task, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.
He asked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the federal agency to train and undertake operations during such emergencies, to take a leadership role in this context so that whenever such an emergency strikes, a trained personnel can work as a "stop gap arrangement" till professional rescuers reach the spot.
He was speaking while inaugurating a two-day 'annual conference on capacity building for disaster response 2022' being held here.
The meeting has been organised by the NDRF with representatives of various central and state disaster response forces and other related agencies participating.
The NDRF should make sure that the alerts generated for an impending disaster reach the intended location, village and panchayat in time, he said.
The minister said special focus should be given to cases of lightning strikes where time is less and it should be ensured that accurate alert reaches the intended village and its inhabitants.
"We have made many apps (mobile applications) for a variety of disasters but a definite mechanism should be made so that the alerts reach in time to the remotest location," Shah said.
For this, the minister said, volunteers of the NCC (national cadet corps), NSS (national service scheme), home guards, women self help groups should be involved in the disaster management protocol.
The literature and training module should also be prepared in local languages, he said.
The information about the disaster has to percolate down correctly and for this we also need to have professional expertise, he added.
"This will ensure that a trained personnel will be present at the remotest level where a disaster strike and that person will work as a stop gap arrangement till the NDRF or state disaster response force arrives," he said.
He said the NDRF along with their state counterparts should ensure that no village or city is left where youngsters are trained in basic disaster rescue and relief tasks.
Shah said the period between the years 2000 and 2022 has been a "golden period" in the context of disaster management in India.
Before 1990, there was no thought or planning as to how to save lives during disasters but the plans used to be relief centred, he said.
"With the coordinated work of different agencies over the last 20 years or so, we can better save lives," he said.
Due to our better planning, the loss of lives during disasters like cyclones has gone down drastically, Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU