Ruth E Carter creates Oscar history as first woman of colour to win Best Costume Design

won the for and made history by becoming the first woman of colour in history to win the category.

Carter, a previous nominee for "Amistad" and "Malcom X", dressed the entire fictional nation of Wakanda in Marvel's "Black Panther", creating everything from Chadwick Boseman's superhero suit to the Dora Milaje's colourful armour.

The award was won by a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, the studio also received the Production for shortly after its maiden win at the ceremony.

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, we turned him into an African It's been my life's honour to create costumes.

"Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honouring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen," Carter said while accepting the award.

She also thanked film's and and for supporting her throughout the film.

The was flooded with various Hollywood celebrities congratulating Carter on her maiden win.

"@iamRuthECarter, it's been a long time coming, but so worth the wait! Congrats!#oscarwinner #soproudshedressedme #bettytinahelenramonda," Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda in "Black Panther", posted on

"Beautiful! Congratulations to and on your #Oscar wins for your exceptional work in If Beale Street Could Talk and Black Panther! You both inspire me so much. Love," Common tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)