Main accused in hooch tragedy arrested

liquor case in the district was arrested from near Bhind Amraee village on Wednesday morning, police said.

On Tuesday, 14 persons died and around 40 others were taken ill after consuming liquor here.

SP said the main accused, Pappu Jaiswal, was held following an encounter early morning while efforts are on to arrest the other accused, Danvir Singh.

Three others working in the shop that sold the liquor were arrested on Tuesday night, the SP said, adding raids were carried out at the godown and illicit liquor was seized.

The SP said while the shop was allotted to Singh, Jaiswal was running it for him.

Jaiswal received injuries in his leg during the encounter and has been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre, the SP said.

The incident prompted the to order a high-level probe to look into all angles, including the possibility of a "political conspiracy".

Heads rolled after the incident with authorities suspending 10 excise and two police officials.

Locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed liquor purchased from a shop in Ramnagar area on Monday night and were rushed to the (CHC).

