Maisie Williams will be a celebrity judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'

"Game of Thrones" star has been announced as the guest celebrity on the UK version of "RuPaul's Drag Race".

The 22-year-old British star, who is now free from her commitments to her breakout show "Game of Thrones", will appear in one episode of the show, which is set to air on Three later this year.

"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag," Williams said in a statement.

The will be joined by and in the panel.

and will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-episode series.

The new show, produced by World of Wonder, is the first UK adaption of the Emmy-winning franchise and global hit. It is set to showcase the most fabulous drag queens that the UK has to offer.

