Major fire at furniture market in Delhi, metro services affected

A major fire broke out at a furniture market near station early Friday morning, prompting authorities to stop metro services, officials said.

The blaze, which was reported at 5.55 am, has been doused with help of 17 fire tenders, said, adding that no one has been injured in the incident.

Currently officials are inspecting the metro track, he said.

In a tweet, Metro said movement of trains has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar and due to smoke and fire from underneath.

"Short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar No service between and Botanical Garden temporarily," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)