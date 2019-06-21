Federer survives 'emotional' Tsonga scare to reach last eight in Halle

admitted that he got lucky after avoiding a major setback in his preparations for in a gruelling 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5 victory over Frenchman at the ATP event in Halle on Thursday.

Federer, 37, appeared firmly on course for a place in the quarter-finals at a set and a break up before an impressive comeback from Tsonga took the second-round match to a decider.

"I knew when I gave away that lead that it would be tight. Then it was about holding my nerve," he said.

"The third set was more of a battle. I tried to stay calm.

"It had a bit of everything: happiness, sadness, frustration. I maybe got a bit lucky, but you need that sometimes.

"It was a bit emotional at the end, which was nice." Federer said he felt for the defeated Tsonga, who returned to the tour this year after a seven-month absence due to a in 2018.

"I was pleased for him when he got an ovation at the end." The Swiss, who is eyeing a record tenth career title at Halle this year, faces Spaniard in the last eight on Friday.

"Roberto wins his points differently than Jo does. Jo does it with the serve, the power, the variety. Roberto does it with repetition," said Federer.

- Zverev eases into quarters -



==============================



promised to take the fight to Federer after he eased to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over France's

"I feel I am a better now than in the past. I will have to be aggressive with my return and push him as much as possible," he said.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has not beaten Federer in eight meetings, and missed out on a chance to play him in last year's final at Halle after retiring injured in the semi-finals.

"Hopefully I can finish the week better this year. It was bad luck last year because I felt really good on court in every match," he said.

Home favourite also advanced to the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-3, 7-5 win over American

The world number five faces Belgium's in the last eight on Friday.

"I am just happy to be on the court," said Zverev, who has been struggling with a this week.

"My knee is very swollen. There are still some moves where it really hurts, but the is less than yesterday," he said.

Elsewhere, Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who was crowned champion in last week, came from behind to beat compatriot 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and secure a quarter-final clash with third-seeded Russian

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)