Making India USD 5 trillion economy challenging but achievable: Modi

The goal of making a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is "challenging, but achievable" with the concerted efforts of states, said at the fifth meeting of here Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K (Telangana), and senior union ministers.

Modi, according to an official release, stressed that has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

Recalling the recent as the world's largest democratic exercise, the said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

The goal to make a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but can surely be achieved and stressed that the states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

Amid several parts of the country facing drought-like situation, called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.

He said that the newly created Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)