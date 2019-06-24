Malaysian court delays case of Goldman role in 1MDB fund scandal

A Malaysian case against on charges linked to the US bank's role in the 1MDB scandal was postponed Monday until September after defence lawyers argued there was a problem with paperwork.

filed criminal charges against three units and two ex-employees of the Wall Street titan in December, accusing them of giving false statements which led to the misappropriation of USD 2.7 billion in relation to bond issues for 1MDB.

Allegations that huge sums were looted from the investment vehicle -- in a fraud that allegedly involved former Malaysian leader -- contributed to the last government's election defeat last year.

At a procedural hearing in Monday, Goldman said the Hong Kong unit of the received its summons just last week, while the summons sent to the unit only included three out of four charges.

The third Goldman unit in the case is based in

He asked for three months to get further instructions from his clients, and the set September 30 for another procedural hearing.

told reporters that the prosecution believed all documents had been properly served.

"Their clients have some reservations on whether they were properly served," he said. "Our position is they have been served."



Goldman helped arrange bonds totalling USD 6.5 billion on three occasions for 1MDB, for which they earned fees said to be well above typical rates.

The and its former employees are accused of making false and misleading statements during the 2012 and 2013 bond issuances, which led to huge sums being misappropriated.

Goldman has vowed to fight the charges, saying the former and 1MDB lied to the

The former bankers accused in the case are and Ng Chong Hwa, and both have also been charged in the US over the scandal.

Leissner pleaded guilty in America, while Ng was extradited to the US from in May and pleaded not guilty.

