HC seeks response of ex-LoP, 2 others on appointment as ministers

The on Monday sought the response of former of opposition in the state assembly, and two other ministers in the government on a plea challenging their appointment.

A division bench of justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel was hearing a petition challenging the appointment of Vikhe Patil, NCP-turned Jaydutt Kshirsagar, and RPI(A) as ministers.

Vikhe Patil, who was the leader of opposition in the state Assembly till some time ago before he quit the Congress, was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet on June 16 and given the plum housing portfolio.

"Let the respondents (ministers) also get a chance to object or respond to the petition," the court said while posting the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Government V A Thorat opposed the plea and said the three can hold ministerial charge for six months and will have to get elected to the within this period.

Petitioners Surinder Arora, and Sandeep Kulkarni, in their plea, said the ministers stand disqualified on the ground of defection, according to the Constitution.

Moreover, they have no intention of being elected within the next six months, as per the Representation of the People Act, the petitioners claimed.

The petition urged the court to quash the appointment of all the three, grant an interim injunction restraining them from acting as ministers, and direct the to decide on the matter within two weeks.

Kshirsagar was allotted the employment guarantee and the while Mahatekar was appointed as a during the recent state cabinet expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)