Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP IT cell of spreading fake news on Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday slammed the BJP's IT cell for allegedly spreading fake news against the state's health department over COVID-19 cases and asked it to refrain from 'petty politics' in the time of crisis.

Her comments came in the backdrop of BJPs IT cell chief Amit Malviyas tweet accusing the West Bengal government of hiding the data. She, however, did not name the BJP or Malviya.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a 'Global Advisory Board', a policy making body which will aid the state government in preparing a roadmap for COVID-19 response in Bengal. Nobel Laureate Abhjit Banerjee will be a member of the board.

"A political party's IT cell is using fake news to malign West Bengal's health department. Our doctors and health staff are doing their best to fight the disease. This is not the time for petty We never pointed at the lacunas of the central government in dealing with the crisis," she told a press conference here.

"They may be more interested in by clanging utensils and bursting crackers, but we are not," she said, apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his public campaigns involving people in applauding the corona fighters and in a symbolic show of solidarity.

West Bengal currently has 61 COVID 19 cases.

