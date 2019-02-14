Mamata mourns death of CRPF jawans in Pulwama

West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of CRPF jawans at in Jammu and in a terrorist attack on Thursday.

"Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery", she said in a tweet.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool chief, is away in New Delhi, where she went to attend the opposition parties meeting convened by Minister on Wednesday, the last day that the present Lok Sabha met, and to discuss with them the strategy to oust the in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

According to latest reports, at least 18 CRPF personnel were killed as a explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the bus carrying the jawans in J&K on Srinagar-Jammu highway in area of Pulwoma district.

Terror group claimed responsibility for the incident, officials said.

Police have identified the terrorist as from in He joined the in 2018, police said.

