Man arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Imtiaz Hakim, the accused, allegedly raped the14- year-old girl in his car after offering her lift when she was on her way to tuition two months ago.

of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said the girl did not disclose the incident to anyone for a long time.

"The accused tried to rape her again on Wednesday after which she told her mother about it. Her mother filed the complaint with Porvorim police," Colaco said.

A local court has remanded Hakim in police custody for four days and further probe was on, he added.

