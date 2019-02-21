Man falls on Delhi Metro tracks, right foot severed by train

A 57-year-old central government employee Thursday accidentally fell on the tracks of the Metro at Station and came under an approaching train following which his right foot got severed, police officials said.

The injured, identified as Zachariah Koshy, works with the Ministry of Textiles, and is a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, they said, adding he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day police had received a call that a man had "jumped before a moving train" at the station, they said.

A Metro official had earlier suspected that it might have been a case of a "suicide bid".

The incident took place around 9:15 am and the train was moving towards Shahdara station, he said, adding services were "briefly affected".

"We have examined the footage of the incident, and there one can see that he accidentally fell on the tracks. He was there with his wife and standing very close to the edge of the platform. And, when the train was approaching he fell down and his feet got run over by it," a said.

His right foot got severed in the accident and his left foot is also very badly injured, he said.

He is undergoing treatment at where his son, Ajim, is present with him, police said, adding, further inquiry is in progress.

"We will record the man's statement, once he is in a better condition," the said.

Due to the incident, services were affected on the between and Shahdara stations.

"Normal services were later restored," the said.

