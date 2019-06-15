Terrorism 'gravest threat' people face in Asia: EAM Jaishankar at CICA Summit

poses the "gravest threat" to the people in and terrorists and their victims must never be equated, S said here on Saturday.

Addressing the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in (CICA) Summit in the Tajik capital, said that the members are the victims of

" is the gravest threat we face in members are its victims and so it should be clear that terrorists and their victims must never be equated," he tweeted.

His statement came a day after Narendra Modi, addressing the SCO Summit in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, lashed out at countries "sponsoring, aiding and funding" terrorism and said that such states must be held accountable, in a veiled reference to

The is a pan-Asia forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Ahead of the Summit, was welcomed by of

"An important Central Asian partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomed by of Tajikistan @EmomaliRahmon at the start of the #CICA2019 summit. CICA leaders will discuss collective strategies to deal with challenges facing the Asian continent," said in a tweet.

Jaishankar said supports a peace and reconciliation process in that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

"All initiatives and processes must include all sections of Afghan society, including the legitimately elected government," he said.

Globalisation is under stress due to new geo-political and geo-economic faultlines. supports a rule based order, he said.

"The India- 5 dialogue format is big positive for cooperation and stability across regions.

"India's vision of the Indo-Pacific is rooted in SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and in sync with CICA's goals," Jaishankar added.

The new arrived here on Friday for the 5th CICA Summit.

The theme of the summit is "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous CICA Region".

The Summit will adopt a declaration covering issues of cooperation within CICA.

During the Summit, the CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern and underline implementation of confidence building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.

is a member of the CICA since its inception and former had participated in the first CICA Summit held in 2002 in Almaty,

India has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)