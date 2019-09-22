Man held for flashing woman lecturer in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to flash a lecturer outside her college in suburban Vile Parle, hours after she clicked his photo and posted it on the twitter handle of the Mumbai Police, an official said on Sunday.

According to Juhu police, the incident occurred on Saturday noon when the 39-year-old lecturer was coming out of the college.

"The accused was standing behind an autorickshaw and watching a porn clip when he spotted the lecturer coming out of the back gate of the college," the official said.

While staring at the woman, he tried to expose his private parts, he added.

At that moment, the woman clicked his photo and shared it on the twitter handle of Mumbai Police.

"This man was seen masturbating near Mithibai College just now. The minute I clicked his picture he ran away," she tweeted.

On Saturday evening, police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

