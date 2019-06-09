Man held for killing brother in Maharashtra

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother in district of Maharashtra, a said on Sunday.

The accused, Ravish Sambre, was annoyed with his brother (35) over some petty issue, he said.

While the victim and his wife were walking towards their home in Wada taluka here on Saturday, the accused, in a fit of anger, hit him with a wooden log, killing him on the spot, the said.

The deceased's wife lodged a complaint following which the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

