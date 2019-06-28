JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata again warns TMC leaders against taking 'cut money'

EU, India step up cooperation in solar energy
Business Standard

Man held for killing five of his family members in UP's Hamirpur

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

The police Friday arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning five of his family members to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Nafees has been arrested for killing his younger brother Raees and four other relatives on Thursday evening.

Hamirpur SP Hemraj Meena said Nafees killed five of his family using a hammer.

The victims have been identified as Raees (27), his wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and the 85-year-old grandmother.

"Nafees's father Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage function. He informed police after returning from there," Meena said.

"The hammer used in the crime has been recovered. Nafees had confessed to the crime and stated that the property was the reason behind it," the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU