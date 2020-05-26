Man kills elder brother in UP's Shamli

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, incident took place at Unchagaon under Kairana Police Station in the district on Monday and was the fallout of a family dispute.

A case was registered against Satish Sharma for killing his brother Sanjay Sharma, police said.

In the FIR filed by their mother, it was alleged that the duo had a quarrel following which Satish Sharma thrashed Sanjay Sharma.

The accused is absconding, police said.

