Man kills wife after scuffle in Kota

-
ALSO READ
Body of 40-yr-old man found outside his house in Rajasthan's Kota
Woman collecting Economic Census data manhandled in Kota, 1 held: Police
Army commando, home on vacation, killed in accident in Rajasthan
Amid lockdown, over 1,000 attend annual tribal procession in Rajasthan's Bundi
Man, infant daughter killed, wife critically injured in truck-bike collision in Bundi
-
A man allegedly killed his wife after a scuffle in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday, police said.
Badrilal Mali allegedly strangulated Bhanwaribai (40) in an agricultural field in Padli village and fled, said Etawa SHO Mukesh Meena.
A case of murder was lodged against Mali and the body handed over to the woman's family members after post-mortem, he said.
The deceased woman is survived by two daughters and a son, the station house officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU