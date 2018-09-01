Man, son booked for posting objectionable pics of 3 students on social media

A man and his son have been booked for posting on objectionable pictures of three students, including a girl, of a private university here, police said on Saturday.

The booked duo have been identified as and his father of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, they said.

The complainants were the girl and two male students of the same university, police said.

It was alleged that objectionable pictures of the complainants were uploaded on social media, including and using fake IDs in order to defame them, a said.

The duo have been booked under Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act, police said, adding no arrest has been made yet, police said.

