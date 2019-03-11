Man, suspected to be Pak spy, detained near International Border in Rajasthan

A man has been detained on suspicion of espionage activities near the International Border between and in Rajasthan's district, a top said Monday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of being involved in espionage activities, the said.

Khan works as a jeep driver, he added.

He is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with agency ISI, the said.

Further action will be taken following the detailed interrogation, he said.

