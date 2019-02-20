Manjhi would get due respect if he chooses to return to NDA:

The BJP on Wednesday said former Chief would get due respect in the NDA if he chose to return to the coalition which he had walked out of a year ago.

BJP said this in the backdrop of recent posturing by who has been playing hardball for a respectable number of seats within the opposition for his

We have enormous respect for Even when he left us and joined the opposition camp, we expressed no bitterness. If he feels that he is being sidelined in the Mahagathbandhan, let me assure him that he will get due respect in the NDA if he chooses to return, Rai told reporters here.

The BJP also said the NDA in Bihar has finalized a seat-sharing formula taking into account the parties that are already in the coalition. If more people join us, then things would be reworked.

As per the formula, the BJP and Chief Nitish Kumars JD(U) would be contesting 17 seats each, leaving six for LJP. The state has a total number of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The now comprises nearly half a dozen parties most prominent being and Manjhi had joined the coalition in February last year and has been squirming over reports that in the upcoming his party may get a number of seats that might be less than what was offered to some late entrants.

About a week ago, Manjhi had threatened to boycott the polls, or, go it alone if his party got one seat less than what was offered to the RLSP headed by former Union who was with the NDA till two months ago.

A couple of days ago, he upped the ante saying our party has a larger support base than that of even the and we must get a number of seats that is second only to the

got elected to the legislative council with the help of the barely a couple of months after HAM became a part of the

The party has, however, been suffering setbacks ever since it walked out of the NDA. One of its senior leaders and former joined the JD(U) last year while his state and national spokesman Danish resigned earlier this month.

Significantly, leaders of the have so far avoided commenting on the contention of the former Chief Minister who floated his own party in 2015, after quitting the JD(U) in protest against having been made to step down and make way for the return of who had resigned after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

HAM had fought as an NDA ally the 2015 assembly polls wherein the NDA was trounced by the Mahagathbandhan which then comprised JD(U), RJD and The HAM performed dismally with only Manjhi managing to win one of the two seats he had contested.

Kumar returned to the NDA in July, 2017 following corruption allegations against RJD who was then his deputy.

