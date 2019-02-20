JUST IN
Power Min R K Singh dedicates 3rd 250 MW plant at BRBCL

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Union Power Minister R K Singh Wednesday dedicated the third 250 MW unit of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Corporation Ltd (BRBCL) at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar.

With the commercial declaration of the third unit, the total generation from the plant has increased to 750 MW, Singh said at a function held at the plant premises.

He said that all the four units- each of 250 MW- is being constructed at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Out of the BRBCLs four units - each of 250 MW- at its plant located at Barun village in Nabinagar of Aurangabad district- three units are operational while the last and fourth unit is likely to be made functional in December 2019.

BRBCL is a joint-venture of the NTPC and Indian Railways with NTPC having 74 per cent stake while the remaining 26 per cent is with Railways. NPGCL- a joint venture firm between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd.

Indian Railways and Bihar will get 90 and 10 per cent respectively of the total power generated from each unit of BRBCL.

During his maiden visit to BRBCL, Singh said that the country has achieved the installed capacity of 3,49,000 MW from 1,77,00 MW.

He said we have achieved one nation and one grid goal and now able to transmit bulk power from one part of country to another.

Singh was accompanied by NTPC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, BRBCL Chief Executive Officer C Sivakumar along with other NTPC officials on the occasion.

The minister, who inspected the power plant and township, also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of hospital and secondary school of BRBCL township.

He distributed solar lantern to villagers, tricycle & wheel chairs and blind sticks to physically challenged villagers, a NTPC release said.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 20:35 IST

