SC grants CBI 2 weeks to complete probe accident case of Unnao rape victim

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.
A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.
The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.
