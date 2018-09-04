JUST IN
Reduce Dharamshala-Delhi airfare: Shanta Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  Dharamshala 

BJP MP and former Union minister Shanta Kumar has complained to the Centre about inflated airfares to city, saying they are discouraging tourists from visiting Himachal Pradesh.

Last-minute air travel from Delhi can cost as much as Rs 20,000, he claimed. Passengers paying this fare could be sitting next to someone who has paid only Rs 2,000, the MP from Kangra said Tuesday.

He said he has written to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on the high fares discouraging visitors to the state.

He said he has raised the issue earlier as well with the Centre.

The Himachal Pradesh government has in the past urged the Centre to subsidise air travel to the state.

Sanjeev Gandhi, secretary of the local hoteliers' association, said most travel agencies are booking air tickets now via Chandigarh, Amritsar and Jammu as these tickets were cheaper.

Besides the Gaggal airport in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh has domestic airports in Shimla and Kullu.

Tue, September 04 2018.

