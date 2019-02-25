Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head surrenders in

A Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and involved in many crimes, has surrendered before the police at Koraput, a senior police said Monday.

alias Sudheer (27) of district surrendered before DIG (South-Western Range) Himansu Lal on Sunday in Koraput, the said.

Gope was allegedly involved in at least 27 crimes including the killing of many civilians, burning of road construction machines, blasting of a block office and firing at security personnel, he said, adding that the Maoist was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by Odisha government.

Following his surrender, Gope will be provided monetary assistance and will be rehabilitated under the Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of the state government, police said.

Gope surrendered and expressed desire to return to the social mainstream, the said.

He had joined the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in 2009 and was working for the Division under Andhra Odisha Border (AOBSZC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)