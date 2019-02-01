Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore are related to each other

"My Cousin Vinny" star has found her real-life cousin in Moore.

During a recent appearance on the TV show "Finding Your Roots", Tomei, who won an for Best Supporting Actress for the 1992 comedy film, found out that she and Moore are genetic cousins.

It was revealed on the genealogy show that Tomei, 54, shares an "identical stretch of DNA along her X-chromosome" with 58-year-old Moore.

shared a clip from the show on

"You know we went to school together? Jules! Oh, I can't wait to tell her," a visibly stunned says after learning of her connection to Moore.

In the caption, the said the revelation was an "incredible gift"



"Eternally grateful for this generation and generations to come.... and the big surprise discovering my friend is my REAL cousin! Hey cuz @juliannemoore!!!!" she added.

Moore was equally excited by the revelation.

"I KNEW WE WERE ALIKE! @marisatomei is my COUSIN!! OMG I'm so excited," she wrote on the while sharing Tomei's clip.

Tomei and Moore both attended The two starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love".

