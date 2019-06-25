Married woman killed in UP for dowry

A 36-year-old married woman was allegedly killed for at Simbhalka village under district, police said on Tuesday.

Sumita, wife of Krishan Kumar, was strangled to death on Monday and her body was thrown on the roadside, they said.

A case was registered against the victim's in-laws including her husband who is absconding, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

