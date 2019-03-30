May could face call for government of national unity in UK

A British lawmaker says the UK may have to try a government of national unity if cannot break the impasse over the country's withdrawal from the

Former Nicky Morgan's comments came a day after Parliament rejected May's divorce deal for a third time, rebuffing the prime minister's plea to "put aside self and party."



The will vote Monday on a variety of alternatives in an attempt to find an idea that can command a majority, but May's government is considering a fourth vote on her deal.

Morgan told the that a cross-party coalition might be the only way to break the deadlock if Parliament were to agree on an alternative and May refused to accept it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)