Mayawati, Akhilesh look at fighting assembly bypolls alone

The opposition 'gathbandhan' in looked set to unravel on Tuesday with BSP declaring her party will fight the assembly bypolls alone and Yadav responding quickly to say he will do the same if they go different ways.

In a statement 10 days after the defeat of the alliance in the elections, said she can work with the SP in future if Yadav is able to "fulfil his duties".

Reacting to the statement, Yadav told reporters in Lucknow, "Even if our paths are different, we welcome it."



"If the alliance ends, we will field SP candidates on all 11 seats up for bypolls after consulting party leaders soon," Yadav said.

said the Bahujan Samaj Party's relationship with the is not going to end and she will try to ensure their relationship stays intact.

"On the other hand, political compulsions cannot be ignored completely and everyone knows that," Mayawati told the media in the national capital.

The BJP won 62 of 80 seats in the state while the 'gathbandhan' bagged just 15 with the BSP winning 10 and the SP five. The got one seat and the Apna Dal (S) two. In 2014, the BSP could not even manage one seat.

Eleven assembly bypolls are due in UP after the respective MLAs won the polls. While nine BJP MLAs emerged victorious in the LS polls, one each from the BSP and the SP were elected to the lower house.

"The bypolls can be announced any moment now. Under current conditions, in Uttar Pradesh, we have decided to fight the bypolls - which will happen on some seats - all alone," Mayawati said.

"If I feel that the is able to fulfil his duties and convert his people into missionaries, then we can still walk together in future. There has been no permanent break as of now."



If he is unable to succeed in his task, it will be better for the party to walk alone, she added.

The BSP called a review meeting in on Monday to analyse the results.

"...I have to say with much sadness that the SP's base vote - means 'Yadav samaj' - has not stood along with the SP even in areas where they are in high numbers," Mayawati said.

"... Dimple Yadav, and have lost elections from Kannauj, Badaun and Firozabad, respectively, and it has made us think a lot," she added.

