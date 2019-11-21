Kartarpur Corridor: MEA expands passport services in Punjab after opening

The External Affairs Ministry has expanded in in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur.

As per provisions of an agreement between India and Pakistan, Indian pilgrims wanting to visit the Sahib Gurudwara require passport to travel to the neighbouring country using the corridor.

The Corridor was throw open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.