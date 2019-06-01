Mecca summit slams US embassy move to Jerusalem: statement

The 57-member (OIC) on Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to and recognise the disputed city as Israel's capital.

The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of embassies of the and to Jerusalem" and urged all members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.

The statement comes as US Donald Trump's prepares to roll out economic aspects of his long-awaited peace plan at a conference in later this month.

The plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century", has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of

Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the after the broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognise as the capital of in December 2017.

insists the whole of is its "eternal, indivisible capital". The Palestinians demand the city's eastern sector as the capital of their long-promised state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)