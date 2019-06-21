Meenakshi Meena and Yash Vardhan win mixed gold

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan's Meenakshi Meena and Yash Vardhan won the 10m air rifle mixed team title beating West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh and Bibaswan Ganguly 19-17 in the 19th Kumar Surendra Singh Shooting Championships here Friday.

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Yash Vardhan went on to win medals in the junior and youth categories as well.

Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agarwal and Aishwary Pratap Singh won bronze.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 19:40 IST

