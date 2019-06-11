JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two arrested for impersonating, forging documents prepared at MoS for Railways office

Govt finalises broad contours of defence space agency
Business Standard

Mercedes elevates Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday said it has elevated Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing with effect from July 1, 2019.

Iyer, who is currently Vice President of Customer Service and Corporate Affairs succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, Malaysia.

Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain spreading across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs.

He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU