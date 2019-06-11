Mercedes elevates Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing

-
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday said it has elevated Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing with effect from July 1, 2019.
Iyer, who is currently Vice President of Customer Service and Corporate Affairs succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, Malaysia.
Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain spreading across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs.
He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009.
