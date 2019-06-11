Mercedes elevates Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing

India Tuesday said it has elevated Santosh Iyer as with effect from July 1, 2019.

Iyer, who is currently and Corporate Affairs succeeds who assumes the new responsibility of at Mercedes-Benz,

Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain spreading across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs.

He has been associated with India since 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)